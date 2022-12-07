TheTrucker.com
Major pileup snarls traffic along Interstate 90 in Washington State

By The Trucker News Staff -
Hundreds of boxes of apples are strewn along Interstate 90 in Washington State after a 30-vehicle pileup on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

KITTITAS, Wash. — Emergency officials in Washington State are warning that a section of eastbound Interstate 90 at milepost 115 near Kittitas will be closed for most of Wednesday, Dec. 7, after a 30-vehicle pileup earlier in the day.

At least three people, including a big rig driver, were hurt in the crash, officials said.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the pileup.

WSP officials said that freezing fog conditions contributed to the accidents.

FjYyBACaYAA7Gq6
At least a dozen big rigs were involved in a 30-vehicle pileup on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, along Interstate 90 in Washington State. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

