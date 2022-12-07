Major pileup snarls traffic along Interstate 90 in Washington State

KITTITAS, Wash. — Emergency officials in Washington State are warning that a section of eastbound Interstate 90 at milepost 115 near Kittitas will be closed for most of Wednesday, Dec. 7, after a 30-vehicle pileup earlier in the day.
At least three people, including a big rig driver, were hurt in the crash, officials said.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the pileup.
WSP officials said that freezing fog conditions contributed to the accidents.
