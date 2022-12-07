Wabash partners with Feeding America to fight food insecurity in America

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash entered into a national partnership with Feeding America on Oct. 27 to help in the fight to end food insecurity.

Wabash will donate $150,000 this year in support of mobile food pantries, “which are crucial to increasing the distribution of fresh and healthy food in vulnerable communities,” a news release stated.

“Wabash is committed to supporting the communities where we operate, and we’re excited to scale up our efforts to help end food insecurity in partnership with Feeding America,” Wabash President CEO Brent Yeagy said.

According to the USDA, nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, in the U.S. are food insecure. Wabash employees have selected fighting hunger as a cause they would like to personally support through donations, volunteer efforts and their work at Wabash.

Wabash donations will be directed to mobile food pantries that serve communities with high food insecurity rates, where Wabash facilities are located, according to the news release.

In the first year of this partnership, funds will be allocated to five Feeding America member food banks. Wabash officials said they hope to scale these efforts in the years to come, which may include supplying Wabash Acutherm refrigerated vans and truck bodies to keep food fresh while transporting and delivering it to communities in need.

“Feeding America and member food banks across the country are working hard to meet the increasing demand for food assistance,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “No one should have to worry about where they will find their next meal. In our fight against hunger, we’re grateful to Wabash for their generous donation that will help our neighbors in need across the country.”