Detroit celebrates production of millionth heavy-duty engine

DETROIT – Detroit officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 7, that they had reached a milestone in their heavy-duty engine production (HDEP) with their millionth engine produced at the manufacturing facility in Redford, Michigan.
The HDEP product family at Detroit includes DD13, DD15 and DD16 engines, all produced in-house. The company planned an all-campus celebration on Dec. 7 at the Redford campus to commemorate the event and recognize all employees and workforce who have helped achieve this milestone.
“Detroit has been building world-class, state-of-the-art engines with industry-leading technology for over 84 years,” Matt Pfaffenbach, head of operations at Detroit, said. “The campus is home to 2,900 employees. Our work is built on a foundation of pride, hard work and innovation. We are extremely proud of this achievement and the advancements we bring to the industry. Our Detroit heavy-duty engines provide customers the best fuel-efficiency and economy with millions of miles of reliability and durability. Producing one million heavy-duty engines in the Detroit plant is a huge achievement and we are excited to keep that momentum going.”
