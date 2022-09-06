Man accused of running over tractor-trailer driver in road rage incident arrested

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of running over a big-rig driver during a road rage incident and then left the scene was arrested by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies Sept. 3.

KSAT reports that Yudi Samir Aguilar, 30, was driving a Dodge dually pickup truck and towing heavy equipment on a flatbed trailer when he attempted to pass an 18-wheeler on the shoulder of the access road of Highway 90 near W.T. Montgomery Road. Aguilar cut off the tractor-trailer, and the vehicles clipped in the process.

The tractor-trailer driver sped up and cut off the truck. Both drivers got out of their vehicles and argued. Aguilar got back in his truck and tried to take off while the tractor-trailer driver tried to block him from escaping. The 18-wheeler’s dashboard camera shows Aguilar running over the 53-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, who was left with a shattered leg and injuries to his abdomen.

Despite being hit by a vehicle, the tractor-trailer driver was able to get back into his cab and call 911.

Aguilar’s vehicle was reportedly recognized by a co-worker, who urged him to turn himself in. Deputies on patrol recognized Aguilar’s vehicle and pulled him over on a traffic stop Sept. 3; at that time,Aguilar told the deputies he was on his way to turn himself in.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the tractor-trailer driver is not facing any charges but said the incident might have been prevented if he had not been so confrontational.