Tractor-trailer driver facing manslaughter charges after fatal collision with motorcycle

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer driver is facing vehicular manslaughter charges after a fatal collision with a motorcycle in New York State.
The Observer Dispatch reports that John Conklin, 40, of Poland, New York, struck and killed Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, New York, who was riding his 1987 Harley Davidson Motorcycle near the intersection of Lewis Point road and State route 13 in Lenox, New York, at around 2 a.m. Sept. 3.
Conklin, who was heading north, reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and struck Atkinson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies told the Observer dispatch that Conklin was allegedly impaired by a controlled substance at the time of the accident.
Conklin is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first degree and failure to keep right. He was taken to the Madison County Jail and arraigned in CAP court. His bail was set at $50,000.
