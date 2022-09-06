Tires break loose from 18-wheeler, crash into elderly woman’s home

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 91-year-old woman said she is lucky to be alive after two tires from a tractor-trailer crashed through two of the bedrooms in her home Sept. 4.
Della Ogletree of LaGrange, Georgia, told WRBL that “it sounded like a bomb” when the tires tore through her home.
WRBL reports that the tires broke loose from an 18-wheeler and came to rest inside of a bedroom in Ogletree’s home.
The tires have since been removed. No injuries were reported, but Ogletree’s home sustained heavy damage.
Ogletree told WRBL police are still looking for the driver, who did not stop at the scene.
