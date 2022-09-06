MPDA announces Trucking for Kids Convoy event

Courtesy: Main Professional Drivers Association Courtesy: Main Professional Drivers Association Courtesy: Main Professional Drivers Association Courtesy: Main Professional Drivers Association Courtesy: Main Professional Drivers Association Courtesy: Main Professional Drivers Association

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Maine Professional Drivers Association is preparing for its 24th annual Trucking for Kids Convoy, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 18.

Organizers say it is an effort to help Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD raise funds for operations.

Activities will include a “Touch-a-Truck” event from 10 a.m. to noon, a truck show, a driver competition, raffle items, a 50/50 and food.

The line-up will be at a new location this year: Drivers are asked to meet from 8-11 a.m. at the Hannaford Corporate Office, 145 Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough. The convoy will roll out at noon.

Drivers can register online here. Donations and sponsorships can be made via PayPal or with a credit card.

Contact Jack Roussel at (207) 671-0524 or Paulie Rumery at (207) 432-3786 for more information.

The above photos show some of the highlights from the 2021 event.