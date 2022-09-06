TheTrucker.com
The Nation Trucking Life

MPDA announces Trucking for Kids Convoy event

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The NationTrucking Life   >   MPDA announces Trucking for Kids Convoy event
Reading Time: < 1 minute
MPDA announces Trucking for Kids Convoy event
The Maine Professional Drivers Association announced Monday the 24th annual Trucking for Kids Convoy. (Courtesy: Maine Professional Drivers Association)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Maine Professional Drivers Association is preparing for its 24th annual Trucking for Kids Convoy, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 18.

Organizers say it is an effort to help Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD raise funds for operations.

Activities will include a “Touch-a-Truck” event from 10 a.m. to noon, a truck show, a driver competition, raffle items, a 50/50 and food.

The line-up will be at a new location this year: Drivers are asked to meet from 8-11 a.m. at the Hannaford Corporate Office, 145 Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough. The convoy will roll out at noon.

Drivers can register online here. Donations and sponsorships can be made via PayPal or with a credit card.

Contact Jack Roussel at (207) 671-0524 or Paulie Rumery at (207) 432-3786 for more information.

The above photos show some of the highlights from the 2021 event.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE