Maryland governor restores $150 million of previously proposed cuts to transportation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, that he is restoring $150 million in previously proposed transportation cuts.
The money will restore funding in the state’s transportation budget for one year. The administration initially proposed a $3.3 billion cut to the state’s six-year spending plan for transportation.
Part of the $150 million that is being allocated will include $52 million to fully restore state transportation funds to local governments known as Highway User Revenue. Another $26 million will fully restore locally operated transit system operating grants.
In addition, the administration is restoring $28 million in Maryland Transit Administration commuter bus funding to maintain service on the highest ridership routes.
Other areas of restored funding include:
- $15 million for critical repair needs at the Maryland Transit Administration to meet required funding levels under the Transit Safety and Investment Act.
- $10 million in State Highway Administration highway mowing and litter removal funding to maintain roadways and communities.
- $8 million in MARC Brunswick Line operating resources to maintain the frequency of commuter rail to West Virginia and to launch a new midday service pilot.
“These resources will benefit Marylanders in rural, urban, and suburban areas, making sure that MDOT is able to provide for the residents who depend on these programs the most,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement.
