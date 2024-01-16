Used truck market ended 2023 on positive note

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes jumped 22% month-over-month in December, significantly more than normal seasonality would suggest, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

Compared to November 2023, average retail price increased 1%, while miles and age declined 2% and 3%, respectively.

Compared to December 2022, volumes increased 40%, but price, miles and age declined.

According to Steve Tam, Vice President at ACT Research, “Auction volumes were 47% higher month-over-month, while wholesaler transactions jumped 9% month-over-month. In total, the used truck industry advanced, with preliminary same dealer sales accelerating 34% month-over-month. December sales are historically close to average and see an eight-percentage point gain from November. Framed in that context, used truck demand seems solid.”

Tam added that sales will likely slow in January, especially with the bitter cold some of trucking’s hot spots are experiencing.