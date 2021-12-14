Minnesota wraps highway construction for ’21

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced that all lanes and ramps on Interstate 94 between Highway 241 in St. Michael and Wright Co. Road 19 in Albertville and between Highway 25 in Monticello and Highway 24 in Clearwater are open.

Motorists may see minor work continue along the interstate, but all major construction activities for the 2021 season are complete.

MDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that include more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton.

“The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94,” according to an MDOT news release.

The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2022

What to expect over the winter

Maple Grove to Rogers

Crews are wrapping up final activities and will use intermittent lane closures during non-rush hour times through Sat, Dec. 18. Once lane closures end, work is complete on this section of I-94.

St. Michael to Albertville

Crews are wrapping up work at the Hwy 241 and O’Day Ave. roundabout through December. This work will require some intermittent lane closures.

Motorists will have three lanes of traffic in both directions between St. Michael and Albertville during the winter. Barrier will remain in place at certain work locations.

Monticello to Clearwater

Motorists have three lanes of traffic in both directions between Hasty and Clearwater and two lanes of traffic in both directions between Hasty and Monticello during the winter. Barrier will remain in place at certain work locations.

I-94 open to three lanes in both directions between Hasty and Clearwater.

What to expect in spring 2022

St. Michael to Albertville

Most of the work is complete on this section of I-94. Crews will return in the spring to finish improvements to the Hwy 241 bridge and clean up the work area.

Monticello to Clearwater

Crews will return in the spring to complete eastbound lanes. All I-94 traffic will be shifted to the westbound side of the freeway, with two lanes available in both directions. Crews will also make parking lot and pedestrian access improvements at the Enfield Rest Area.

Since major construction activities have slowed down, we’ll only send email updates out as necessary over the winter. Keep an eye out for an email update in early spring with details of 2022 construction activities and start dates.

