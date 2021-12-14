PennDOT updates traveler information site, app

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated its 511PA traveler information service to include new features and alert customization for passenger and commercial vehicle drivers.

Two of the enhancements are tailored to commercial vehicle drivers.

PennDOT said in a news release that 511PA now includes locations for all bridges under the legal height of less than 13 feet, 6 inches over state roads.

This information can be viewed on the web map and is also available as an alert that can be heard in drive mode on the mobile app.

“511PA helps travelers plan ahead year-round but can be especially useful in winter,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “511PA allows users to view color-coded winter conditions, see plow truck locations, and now receive alerts more tailored to their needs.”

511PA allows motorists to set up personalized travel alerts for specific roadways, days of the week and times of the day. New to this feature, users can now select the type of alerts they would like to receive, rather than receiving all alerts.

Categories include incidents, roadwork, general travel information, travel restrictions and weather-related alerts.

Additionally, motorists can now use just an email or mobile phone number for speed and vehicle restrictions or full roadway closures without creating a personalized account.

The 511PA mobile app now allows drivers to specify vehicle type – either commercial or passenger vehicle. If commercial vehicle is selected, vehicle restrictions and low-bridge data is turned on in drive mode by default.

Further, 511PA now also includes EV charging station locations as an option on its traffic map.

“511PA is a valuable tool that helps motorists plan safe travel by providing them with as much information as possible,” Gramian said. “These new features are just another way we put our data to work for all motorists, including those driving passenger or commercial vehicles, and now electric vehicles, too.”

Click here to access 511PA.