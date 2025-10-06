Missouri Interstate 44 impacted by fiery big rig crash, causing fuel spill

DOOLITTLE, Mo. — Interstate 44 between Rolla and St. Robert, Mo. was the scene of a fiery crash and fuel spill on Sunday.

According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District (DRFPD), on Sunday at approximately 1:02 p.m. it was dispatched to the 169 mile marker on I-44 for what was described as “a major motor vehicle crash,” according to a social media post.

Authorities say tt was originally reported that three tractor trailers were involved, and that one had crossed the median and struck another head-on, and that one of the big rigs was reported to be on fire.

Authorities also say that en route to the incident, dispatch advised that it was getting multiple reports of this crash. Additional resources were requested from surrounding agencies.

“A large column of smoke was visible from the 179 overpass,” the release stated.

The release states that the first arriving DRFPD unit located a heavily involved tractor trailer blocking both directions of I-44 and two other tractor trailers roadside. There were multiple explosions occurring upon arrival.

“Crews immediately began extinguishing the fire while EMS began treating multiple patients. In total, 3 patients were transported to Phelps Health (in Rolla, Mo.) with injuries,” the release stated.

Authorities say after the fire was brought under control, crews on scene turned their attention to a large diesel fuel spill.

According to the Doolittle Fire District, approximately 300 gallons fuel was leaking into a nearby storm drain.

“Multiple dams and dikes were created using absorbent material, dirt, and sand,” DRFD stated. “The spill was eventually contained after approximately three hours. A Missouri DNR Spill Response Team representative responded to the scene and they will facilitate an extensive clean up at a later date.”