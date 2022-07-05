TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Missouri man dies when jet-powered big rig explodes at air show

By The Trucker News Staff
Missouri man dies when jet-powered big rig explodes at air show
A Springfield, Missouri, man died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said. (Courtesy: Darnell Racing Enterprises)
(Chris Darnell. Courtesy: Darnell Racing Enterprises)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Springfield, Missouri, man died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

Chris Darnell, 40, was driving the Shockwave Jet Truck down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The truck is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises.

No other injuries were reported.

A post on the Shockwave Jet Truck Facebook page by owner Neal Darnell, Chris’ father, attributed the explosion to a mechanical failure.

 

