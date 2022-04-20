TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Montana officials urge drivers to move over for accidents after semi’s close call with wrecker crew

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after a collision between a semi-truck and a heavy wrecker on Homestake Pass April 17. (Courtesy: MHP Trooper Kayce Milligan)

RURAL MONTANA — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after a collision between a semi-truck and a heavy wrecker on Homestake Pass April 17.

According to an MHP Facebook post, a wrecker and other emergency officials were responding to a jackknifed tractor-trailer when another tractor-trailer struck the heavy wrecker, sending the wrecker crew diving for their lives. The post notes that all emergency vehicles at the scene, including the wrecker, had flashing lights illuminating the scene.

No one was injured.

Please slow down, pay attention, and move over for emergency vehicles,” the MHP Facebook post states. “It’s the law.”

278939640 369102461920517 5101000954210488589 n
The crew of this wrecker had a close call at an accident scene when the wrecker was struck by a passing semi-truck. (Courtesy: Montana State Trooper Kayce Milligan)

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

