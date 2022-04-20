TheTrucker.com
Rockslide closes part of I-75 near Tennessee/Kentucky border

By Joseph Price -
A rockslide has closed the right lane of Interstate 75 near the Tennessee/Kentucky border. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation via Facebook)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A rockslide is causing delays in the right lane of Interstate 75 near the Tennessee/Kentucky border.

The rockslide happened Monday afternoon, approximately five miles from the state line.

WBIR reports that traffic was initially backed up for miles and moving slowly from Newcomb at mile marker 156 to Elk Valley.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is urging caution in this area as backups are likely during peak travel times.

Joseph Price has been a journalist for almost two decades. He began in community media in  2005 and has since worked at media outlets in Virginia and Arkansas. He is also a commercial drone pilot and video editor. He hosts a weekly community radio show focused on goth, metal and industrial music that airs Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. at www.kuhsradio.org.

