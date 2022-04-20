Rockslide closes part of I-75 near Tennessee/Kentucky border

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A rockslide is causing delays in the right lane of Interstate 75 near the Tennessee/Kentucky border.
The rockslide happened Monday afternoon, approximately five miles from the state line.
WBIR reports that traffic was initially backed up for miles and moving slowly from Newcomb at mile marker 156 to Elk Valley.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is urging caution in this area as backups are likely during peak travel times.
