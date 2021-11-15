More than 250 MnDOT projects completed as construction seasons ends

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation advanced or completed 261 road and bridge projects during the 2021 construction season.

“This year’s construction program delivered new bridges and smoother roads, and improved designs to create better connections and mobility for people walking and biking. Several projects also addressed aging infrastructure to help rejuvenate main streets in communities across Minnesota,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said in a news release.

“The projects completed this year will help us achieve our long-term vision of a safer and more sustainable and equitable transportation system that serves all Minnesotans.”

This year marked the second full construction season to occur during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and additional safety protocols – as well as some minor delays due to the drought and water restrictions – MnDOT crews and contractors worked tirelessly to complete most projects on-time and on-budget.

“We are grateful to the crews, contractors and suppliers who worked diligently to overcome supply chain challenges – and to all Minnesotans for their patience during road construction,” added Commissioner Anderson Kelliher. “Some work zones around the state will remain active into November, so motorists should remain alert for crews and equipment. Always slow down, move over to give workers room to safely work, and be courteous of other drivers in the work zone with you.”

Notable projects completed during the 2021 construction season include [email protected] Downtown to Crosstown in Minneapolis, I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater, Highway 14 Dodge Center to Owatonna, the Highway 72 International Bridge in Baudette and Highway 61 in Grand Marais.

Other projects include:

TWIN CITIES

I-94 Maple Grove to Albertville — Crews are nearing completion on work that includes concrete resurfacing, adding lanes between Highway 610 and Highway 101 and between St. Michael and Albertville, improving bridges and ramps, improving the Elm Creek Rest Area and building a new interchange at Dayton Parkway.

I-35W Minnesota River Bridge in Burnsville, Bloomington — Completed multiyear project to replace the I-35W Bridge over the Minnesota River, replace pavement and add a new trail.

I-35W Roseville and Blaine — Completed third and final year on I-35W North that included resurfacing I-35W and ramps, constructing an E-ZPass Express Lane in each direction, reconstructing eight bridges and installing seven noise walls.

[email protected] Minneapolis – Completed four-year project on I-35W in Minneapolis that included rebuilding ramp from I-35W North to I-94 West, adding E-ZPass Lanes, constructing Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit Station and repairing bridges and pavement.

Highway 52 in St. Paul, West St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights — Completed resurfacing between I-494 and Concord Street, concrete repair between Concord Street and Plato Boulevard, and accessibility improvements.

Highway 12 safety improvements in west Twin Cities metro — Added new concrete median barrier between County Road 6 and Baker Park Road, and a roundabout at County Road 90 to improve safety.

Northeast Minnesota (MnDOT District 1)

Highway 61 Grand Marais – Completed a two-year urban reconstruction project in Grand Marais with complete streets improvements.

Highway 61 Grand Portage – Resurfaced Highway 61, replaced culverts, improved intersections and built a new bridge at Hollow Rock Creek.

Highway 2 Itasca County – Repaved 19 miles of Highway 2 between Prairie River and Grand Rapids.

Highway 37 Gilbert – Completed a two-year project through the city of Gilbert with resurfacing, safety and accessibility improvements.

Highway 53 near Pike Lake in St. Louis County – Resurfaced southbound lanes between Midway Road and Independence.

Northwest Minnesota (MnDOT District 2)

Highway 72 International Bridge in Baudette – Completed and opened the new Highway 72 Baudette/Rainy River International Bridge, in cooperation with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

Highway 200 in Laporte – Raised road and installed new culvert to reduce flooding.

Highway 2 in Bagley – Resurfaced Highway 2, resurfaced multi-use trail, improved accessible pedestrian ramps curb and gutter, storm sewer and highway lighting.

Highway 2 and Highway 6 in Deer River – Reconstructed Highway 2 and Highway 6 in Deer River, replaced sidewalks, underground utilities and culverts.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA

I-94 Maple Grove to Albertville — Crews are nearing completion on work that includes concrete resurfacing, adding lanes between Highway 610 and Highway 101 and between St. Michael and Albertville, improving bridges and ramps, improving the Elm Creek Rest Area and building a new interchange at Dayton Parkway.

Highway 10 Elk River – Reconstructed highway between Simonet Drive and Lowell Avenue, added multi-use trail and improved access at Proctor Avenue. All lanes open by early November.

Highway 95 west of Cambridge – Reconstructed 12 miles and replaced 16 pipes from Isanti County Road 15 near Wyanett to west side of Cambridge, added new roundabout at Highway 95/65.

Highway 210 Crosby, Ironton – Reconstructed Highway 210 from Second Street SW to Third Avenue NE in Crosby, replaced underground utilities and sidewalks, resurfaced from west of Seventh Avenue in Ironton to Second Street SW in Crosby and upgrade sidewalks.

Highway 87 Frazee to Becker/Wadena County Line – Reconstructed and resurfaced 26 miles of pavement, widened shoulders between Frazee and Evergreen, replaced bridge over the Otter Tail River near Frazee.

Highway 12 Ortonville to Highway 59 – Reconstructed and resurfaced 26 miles of pavement, widened shoulders, replaced box culverts. Road is expected to open in November.

SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

Highway 14, Dodge Center to Owatonna – Completed new 12.5-mile, four-lane section, new bridges over the highway near Claremont, two new interchanges, removed 13 at-grade railroad crossings in Dodge and Steele counties. Traffic expected on new route in early November. Some work on local roads planned in 2022. Construction began in 2020.

Highway 63/I-90 interchange – Completed two-year project that replaced two Highway 63 bridges over I-90, reconstructed I-90 off-ramp to northbound Highway 63, constructed new off-ramp to southbound Highway 63 included acceleration lanes and rerouted Highway 30 intersection.

Highway 74 Whitewater State Park– Rehabilitated four historic bridges on Highway 74in Whitewater State Park.

Southwest Minnesota (MnDOT District 7 and District 8)

Highway 60, Madison Lake, Elysian, Waterville – Resurfaced 17 miles, reconstructed through Madison Lake, improved sidewalks and crossings, updated pedestrian ramps, modified access and turn lanes, improved county road lighting.

Highway 19 downtown New Prague – Reconstructed Main Street in downtown New Prague, year two of a two-year, city-led project.

Highway 99, Nicollet to St. Peter – Resurfaced 11 miles, replaced and lined culverts, added intersection lighting, lengthened turn lane.

Highway 91, Adrian – Replaced bridge over Interstate 90, drainage and guardrail replacement.

Highway 71, Sanborn bridge – Replaced bridge spanning the Cottonwood River, improved drainage and wildlife passage.

Highway 71 in Willmar – Completed several road and safety improvements along six miles, including a reduced conflict intersection, median construction, culvert replacement, U-turn access, pavement maintenance, and concrete pedestrian crossings.