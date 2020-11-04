More than 3,000 pounds of meth, worth more than $60 million, discovered in commercial rigs

LAREDO, Texas — In late October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered and seized more than $60 million in hard narcotics that were stashed in two separate commercial tractor-trailers.

“The trafficking and production of methamphetamine has increased substantially over the past year, causing drug traffickers to become more creative in their methods of smuggling their product into America,” said Andrew Douglas, acting port director for the Laredo Port of Entry.

The first enforcement action took place Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling an empty trailer from Mexico. The 2006 Freightliner tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and nonintrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 618 packages containing 1,988.12 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the trailer. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $39,762,165.

The second seizure occurred the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the World Trade Bridge. CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of frozen vegetables arriving from Mexico. The 1999 Freightliner tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and nonintrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 352 packages containing 1,049.84 pounds of alleged methamphetamine discovered within the trailer. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $20,996,610.

The narcotics found in the two separate seizures have a combined estimated street value of $60,758,775. CBP officers seized the narcotics and both trailers. The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.