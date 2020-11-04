More than 3,000 pounds of meth, worth more than $60 million, discovered in commercial rigs

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
809
Narcotics World Trade Bridge
On Oct. 28, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection working at the World Trade Bridge discovered packages containing nearly 1,050 pounds of methamphetamine. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — In late October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered and seized more than $60 million in hard narcotics that were stashed in two separate commercial tractor-trailers.

OTR Capital - Factoring to fit your fleet

“The trafficking and production of methamphetamine has increased substantially over the past year, causing drug traffickers to become more creative in their methods of smuggling their product into America,” said Andrew Douglas, acting port director for the Laredo Port of Entry.

The first enforcement action took place Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling an empty trailer from Mexico. The 2006 Freightliner tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and nonintrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 618 packages containing 1,988.12 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the trailer. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $39,762,165.

Narcotics Colombia Solidarity Bridge web
On Oct. 27, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection working at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge discovered packages containing more than 1,988 pounds of methamphetamine. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The second seizure occurred the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the World Trade Bridge. CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of frozen vegetables arriving from Mexico. The 1999 Freightliner tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and nonintrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 352 packages containing 1,049.84 pounds of alleged methamphetamine discovered within the trailer. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $20,996,610.

The narcotics found in the two separate seizures have a combined estimated street value of $60,758,775. CBP officers seized the narcotics and both trailers. The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

2 COMMENTS

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR