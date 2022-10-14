More than 1,700 CMV violations found during CVSA’s Inspection Initiative

WASHINGTON — From June 13-17, commercial motor vehicle inspectors examined 6,204 vehicles transporting hazardous materials/dangerous goods (HM/DG) and 6,668 HM/DG packages in Canada and the U.S. for a five-day unannounced HM/DG inspection and enforcement initiative for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

The total number of violations was 1,774, according to a news release.

“Drivers who transport HM/DG are specially trained in emergency safety and applicable HM/DG federal regulations. CVSA’s HM/DG Road Blitz spotlights the safety-compliant drivers, shippers and motor carriers that ensure HM/DG are always appropriately marked, placarded, packaged and secured while being transported on our roadways,” the news release stated.

Vehicles found to have HM/DG-related out-of-service violations, and/or any other driver or vehicle out-of-service violations, were restricted from traveling until all out-of-service violations were addressed.

During the 2022 HM/DG Road Blitz, inspectors discovered the following HM/DG violations:

408 shipping papers violations.

269 non-bulk/small means of containment packaging violations.

272 bulk packaging/large means of containment packaging violations.

76 non-bulk/small means of containment labeling violations.

159 bulk packaging/large means of containment placarding violations.

79 other safety marks violations.

168 loading and securement violations.

43 HM/DG package integrity (leaking) violations.

84 Transportation of Dangerous Goods Training Certificate violations (Canada only).

Governments in Canada and the U.S. have strict inspection and enforcement programs to ensure compliance with regulations regarding the transportation of HM/DG.

In the U.S., the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) are responsible for regulating and ensuring the safe and secure movement of hazardous materials.

In Canada, the TDG Regulations are the safety requirements for the transportation of dangerous goods.

According to FMCSA’s data for last calendar year (as of Aug. 26, 2022), the top five hazmat violations in the U.S. were:

Package not secure in vehicle. No copy of USDOT HM registration number. No or improper shipping papers (carrier). Shipping paper accessibility. Vehicle not placarded as required.

“The HM/DG Road Blitz helps increase awareness of the HM/DG rules and regulations in place to keep the driver, the public and the environment safe. It also highlights the hard-working, specially trained commercial motor vehicle law enforcement individuals who inspect vehicles transporting HM/DG,” according to the news release.