Motorists to get break from traffic delays on westbound I-40

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. — Travelers on Interstate 40 in northwestern New Mexico will get a break from construction delays this week.

The state Department of Transportation will suspend work on a 5.5-mile project on Interstate 40 near Laguna Pueblo from Wednesday through Sunday, officials said. Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said he understands drivers are frustrated with getting stuck in traffic, especially during the holidays.

“We want families to get to their Thanksgiving destinations safely, which is why we planned all along to open all lanes of traffic during the holiday,” he said in a statement Monday. “We sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience.”

The project has led to long delays as westbound I-40 was reduced to one lane, and merging traffic faced an uphill climb.

The transportation department said the work should be finished in mid-December ahead of schedule, barring any weather delays. Other phases of the project will wrap up in the spring, the department said.