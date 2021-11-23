Recall issued for more than 7K Western Star tractors

WASHINGTON — More than 7,000 Western Star tractors built between 2017-19 are being recalled due to a potential fire hazard.
According to a safety recall report from the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration, the recall affects Wester Star models 4900, 4700 and 5700.
“On certain Western Star vehicles built with a pass-through power stud and attached foam gasket seal mounted through the bulkhead, in certain instances, a potential exists for contact between the power stud and bulkhead resulting in potential arcing,” the report states.
“Arching of a power cable between the stud and bulkhead could increase the risk of a fire.”
The recall report notes that the studs will be replaced by authorized service facilities.
Details of the reimbursement plan will be included in the owner’s notification letter.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.