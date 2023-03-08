NY owner-operator sentenced in moving company scam

NEW YORK CITY — The owner-operator of a New York moving company has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a scheme to overcharge customers.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York sentenced Michael Nadel, an owner-operator of State to State Moving NY Inc. and Direct Van Lines Services Inc., to 18 months of incarceration, two years of supervised release, $168,156 in criminal forfeiture, $119,563 in restitution to fraud victims and a $100 special assessment.

He was sentenced Feb. 17.

According to court documents, Nadel and his co-conspirator and son, owner-operator Yarin Nadel, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2021. They conspired to defraud customers of the companies by misrepresenting estimate charges for their moving services.

They required customers to pay additional fees and refused to return or threatened to sell the customers’ belongings if the fees were not paid, court documents showed.

As part of the scheme, they registered various corporate entities with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, often using fake names and business addresses.