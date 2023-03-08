Tractor-trailer driver dead after collision with DUI suspect

MERCED, Calif. — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash involving a DUI suspect on Monday, March 6, in Merced, California.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 near O Street in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Merced Sun-Star reports that a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Anthony Carrasco, 35, of Ceres, California, attempted to pass a 2021 International pulling two trailers on the right shoulder, becoming wedged between the tractor-trailer and guardrail.

This caused the big rig to jackknife to the right and flip down a steep embankment, pinning the 55-year-old male driver inside his truck.

KOVR reports that first responders attempted to extricate the truck driver, who would be pronounced dead on the scene.

Carrasco was evaluated for driving under the influence at the accident scene and arrested. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced, where he was given medical clearance and then booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI .08 alcohol causing bodily injury, DUI alcohol or drugs causing bodily injury and misdemeanor driving without a license.

The collision remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at (209) 356-6600 and ask for Officer Beutel.