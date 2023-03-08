NDOT video aims to show drivers how to navigate a Diverging Diamond Interchange

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a new video reminding drivers how to navigate a diverging diamond interchange (DDI), which is temporarily in place at Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15.

Crews implemented the DDI following the demolition of the north half of the Tropicana Avenue bridge as part of the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project.

The video includes animation and video detailing the movement of the interchange.

“A diverging diamond interchange is a type of road intersection that allows for two directions of traffic on the same road to temporarily cross over to the opposite side of the road,” a news release stated. “This design is intended to improve traffic flow and safety by reducing conflict points and eliminating the need for left turns across oncoming traffic.”

In a DDI, drivers approaching the interchange follow a set of lane markings that guide them onto the opposite side of the road. Once on the opposite side, drivers can make left turns or continue straight through the interchange without crossing over opposing traffic.

NDOT said the benefits of a DDI for drivers include:

Improved safety – DDIs have been shown to reduce the number of potential conflict points for drivers, which can lead to fewer accidents and injuries.

Better traffic flow – DDIs can improve the efficiency of left turns, which can reduce congestion and delay for drivers.

More efficient use of space – Because DDIs eliminate the need for dedicated left-turn lanes and traffic signals, they can be a more compact and space-efficient design for intersections.

Lower construction costs – DDIs can be less expensive to build than traditional interchanges, which may require more land and more complex engineering.

The temporary DDI at Tropicana Ave. will be in place through mid-2024. NDOT encourages drivers learn the movement ahead of time and pay special attention at the intersection.

The I-15/Tropicana Design Build project started in May of 2022. More details are available on the project’s website: i15trop.com.