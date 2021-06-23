Nashville trucker dead after crashing into I-40 overpass in Tennessee; TDOT says repair could take weeks

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A truck driver was killed Wednesday morning, June 23, when the tractor-trailer he was driving struck an Interstate 40 overpass in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, just east of Nashville.

According to News Channel 5 Nashville, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Road overpass. THP officials said the driver, Luthor Stinson, 80, of Nashville, Tennessee, lost control of the rig, traveled onto the right shoulder of the interstate, went through the guardrail and a support column before bursting into flames.

The accident was in a construction zone where the overpass bridge is being widened, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says, and caused “severe damage” to the column. Repair work is expected to take up to three weeks.

During the repairs, lane restrictions will be in place on I-40 West and Mt. Juliet Road North:

I-40 West will be reduced to three lanes approaching the interchange;

Juliet Road North will be reduced to three lanes — two turn lanes to I-40 West and one through lane to Mt. Juliet Road North.

I-40 East traffic exiting onto Mt. Juliet Road North at Exit 226B will yield to Mt. Juliet Road traffic (no free flow movement).

TDOT anticipates shifting westbound interstate traffic closer to the median to maintain three travel lanes. Message boards are in place near the interchange to alert motorists of lane closures and shifts.

The timeline for repairs is dependent on the condition of the support column; bridge inspectors will be on site throughout the repairs to determine if more work needs to be done.