Nevada focusing on truck parking as part of new transportation project

LAS VEGAS — Truck parking enhancements are part of a new plan by Nevada’s Transportation Board to improve safety on and near the state’s highways.
According to a news release, a projected 1,184 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements,
Transportation improvements include:
- Constructing truck parking enhancements and more than three miles of truck climbing lane on both directions of Interstate 80 near Golconda Summit in Humboldt County.
- Resurfacing and reconstruct U.S. 395 between Waterloo Lane and First Street, downtown Gardnerville in Douglas County.
- Widening median for truck climbing lane on northbound Interstate 15 between Ute and Byron interchanges in Clark County.
- Installing fiber/conduit connections at USA Parkway near Interstate 80 to provide further transportation system/other connectivity.
- Drainage cleaning and other erosion repairs on State Route 206 in Douglas County, I-80, U.S. 395A and State Route 655 in Washoe County, and State Route 322 in Lincoln County.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.