Congressional support growing for UPS Teamsters

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of members in the U.S. House and Senate sent letters to the Teamsters and UPS CEO Carol Tomé, committing to not intervene in the collective bargaining process and support rank-and-file UPS Teamsters fighting for an historic contract with the multibillion-dollar corporation.

In response, Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said that “on behalf of the 340,000 Teamsters who run UPS and keep our supply chain moving, our union thanks 200 members of Congress who proved they have the backbone to stand up for workers.”

O’Brien further said: “This growing group of elected officials, including Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, has committed to have our members’ backs if UPS fails us all by forcing workers out on strike August 1. By saying they will not intervene, these officials are doing right by American workers and the labor movement. The power is in our own hands to negotiate the best contract, higher wages, and benefits.”

O’Brien said the show of support by Congress “must be the beginning. The Teamsters are reminding legislators how many UPS workers live and work in their jurisdictions, and we are demanding they do right by their constituents. Elected officials need to simply stand up and support the workers in their communities. Those who hold public office must pledge to defend working people instead of going to bat for corporations and Wall Street.”

O’Brien added that the Teamsters “strongly urge the rest of the House and Senate to follow the lead of their colleagues. We are at a pivotal moment in our campaign and in the labor movement. UPS Teamsters will remember who stood with us when this fight is over, when we have a strong new contract. All elected officials should be proud to stand on the side of working families, and on the right side of history.”