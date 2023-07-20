That’s a wrap! 44th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree  draws crowd of more than 46,000

WALCOTT, Iowa — More than 46,000 people from nearly 30 states and two Canadian provinces celebrated the 44th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree, held July 13-15 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, popularly known as “The World’s Largest Truckstop.”

“The Walcott Truckers Jamboree celebrates professional drivers and the important work they do for America”, said Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing for the Iowa 80 Group.

“We love seeing everyone come together, make new friends and join in the fun. The trucking community is amazing,” she continued. “From truckers to our vendor and sponsor partners to our staff who help execute this event; we want to say ‘thank you’ for making the Walcott Truckers Jamboree possible for everyone to enjoy.”

During this year’s Jamboree, drivers, their families and a host of other visitors explored more than 150 exhibits, chowed down at the famous Iowa Pork Chop Cookout, moved to the groove at free concerts and enjoyed spectacular fireworks displays, truck light shows and more. Attendees enjoyed a respite from the heat — along with a piece of cake — during a 100th birthday for the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 1923 Mack AB.

This year’s antique truck display featured more than 100 vintage vehicles, and 108 rigs competed for top honors in the Super Truck Beauty Contest. In addition, drivers earned bragging rights in the Trucker Olympics and showed off their driving companions during the Trucker’s Best Friend pet contest.

The coveted Trucker’s Choice award, voted on by contestants in the Super Truck Beauty Contest, went to Zach Strayer of Spencerville, Ohio, for his 2023 Peterbilt and 2023 Wilson cattle trailer, dubbed “Notorious P.I.G.”

Spencer also took first place in the Polish & Detail-Combination, Interior-OEM Sleeper-Combination, Lights at Night-Combination-Theme and Lights at Night-Combination- Overall Presentation categories, along with second place in the Custom Paint-Combination category.

Other first-place winners in the Super Truck Beauty Contest include:

Working Truck/Cabover: Dennis Sikorski of Bancroft, Wisconsin, with “Old School and Flat Broke,” a 1995 Peterbilt 362 Cabover

Working Truck/Company Truck-Bobtail: Seth Dalberg of Clifton, Colorado, with “Spare Change,” a 2022 Kenworth W990

Working Truck/Company Truck-Combination: Luke Oligschlaeger of Meta, Missouri, with a 2020 Kenworth W900 & 2020 Great Dane trailer

Working Truck/Specialty: Andrew Utley of Davenport, Iowa, with a 2018 Peterbilt 567

Rat Rod: Tim Feidt of Maplewood, Minnesota, with a 1980 Mack Army Truck

Working Truck/2023-2020 Bobtail Conventional: Duane Peden of Taylorville, Illinois, with a 2022 Peterbilt 389

Working Truck/2019-2013 Bobtail Conventional: Duane Hosteter of Wooster, Ohio, with “Foxy Roxy,” a 2015 Peterbilt

Working Truck/2012-2005 Bobtail Conventional: Fritz Littlefield of Forest Lake, Minnesota, with “Never Done,” a 2006 Peterbilt

Working Truck/2004-1999 Bobtail Conventional: Nate Heiderscheit of Peosta, Iowa, with a 2003 Peterbilt 379

Working Truck/1998 & Older Bobtail Conventional: Ron Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “One of a Kind,” a 1993 Peterbilt 379

Working Truck/2023-2018 Combination: Brian Pete of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, with a 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Mac trailer

Working Truck/2017-2009 Combination: Jonathan Yohn of Reeseville, Wisconsin, with a 2013 Peterbilt & 2019 Great Dane trailer

Working Truck/2008-2000 Combination: Michael and Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner & 2014 Great Dane trailer

Working Truck/1999 & Older Combination: Daniel and Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner & 2006 Utility van trailer

Show Class: Brian Pete of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, with a 2019 Peterbilt

Custom Paint/Bobtail: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt

Custom Paint/Combination: Brian Pete of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, with a 2019 Peterbilt & 2022 Mac trailer

Custom Graphics /Bobtail: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with “Roll of the Dice,” a 2020 Freightliner

Custom Graphics/Combination: Dylan Mercier of St. Anne, Illinois, with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack & 2022 Wilson Hopper trailer

Polish & Detail/Bobtail: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt

Interior/OEM Sleeper-Bobtail: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with “Roll of the Dice,” a 2020 Freightliner

Interior/OEM Conversion Sleeper: Ron Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “One of a Kind,” a 1993 Peterbilt

Interior/Custom Sleeper: Daniel and Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner & 2006 Utility van trailer

Lights at Night/Bobtail-Theme: Fritz Littlefield of Forest Lake, Minnesota, with a 2006 Peterbilt

Lights at Night/Bobtail-Most Unique: Brian Pete of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, with “Gas Money,” a 2023 Peterbilt

Lights at Night/Bobtail-Overall Presentation: Aaron Copeland of Taylorville, Illinois, with a 1981 Kenworth

Lights at Night/Combination-Most Unique: Robert Hallahan of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, with “Jokes on You,” a 2022 Peterbilt 389 &2015 Great Dane trailer

Best Overall Theme: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, and “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane trailer

“We hope when people come to the Iowa 80 Truckstop and experience the Walcott Truckers Jamboree they feel at home”, said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president of the Iowa 80 Group. “We hope they leave thinking they’ve experienced something pretty neat, and that they join us again next year.”

The 45th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree is scheduled for July 11-13, 2024. The event coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Iowa 80 Truckstop.