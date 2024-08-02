New Ellabell Pilot Travel Center features 72 truck parking spaces; 8 diesel lanes 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pilot Travel Center located at 130 Interstate Exchange Way in Ellabell, Georgia, celebrated its grand opening with a community celebration featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation of $10,000 to support Bryan County Schools.

“We are excited to showcase our newly opened travel center with the Ellabell community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”

According to a press release, the newly opened travel center features new amenities and will bring career opportunities to the Ellabell community.

The store features an array of guest-focused amenities including:

73 truck parking spaces.

62 car parling spaces

8 diesel lanes.

Three self-checkouts.

Mobile fueling and exclusive in-app offers are available through the myRewards Plus app.

Fresh food options include grab-and-go, hot meals and deli.

New showers, restrooms and public laundry facilities.

According to the release, to commemorate the grand opening, Pilot donated $10,000 to Bryan County Schools to help fund the elementary school’s STEM Agricultural Education program and the middle school’s STEM Engineering Greenpower Electric Vehicle program.

“Pilot is proud to serve as the newest resource for members of the Ellabell community to rest, relax and refuel on their travel journeys and is eager to invite the community to see you out here,” the release said.

Join the Pilot Team

The Ellabell location is hiring approximately 10 to 15 team members for a variety of roles including travel center leadership and various hourly roles. For more information on available positions and how Pilot invests in its team members with competitive benefits and development programs, visit https://jobs.pilotflyingj.com.