New Loves adds 85 truck parking spaces to Tuscola, Illinois

TUSCOLA, Ill. — Oklahoma City-based Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Tuscola Illinois. The travel stop, located off Interstate 57, adds 70 jobs and 85 truck parking spaces to Douglas County.
“We’re excited to open our 24th location in Illinois, and join the Douglas community,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers can stop in to quickly and safely purchase the amenities and services they want and expect from Love’s like fresh food and coffee, clean restrooms and Mobile to Go products.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers a variety of amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Hardee’s restaurant;
- 85 truck parking spaces;
- 52 car parking spaces;
- Four RV parking spaces;
- Eight diesel bays;
- Seven showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Douglas County Health Department. The money will go to the Summer Meals Program for the Douglas County School District.