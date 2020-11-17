Border agents discover marijuana valued at nearly $600k hidden in tractor-trailer

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
297
CBP Seizes Marijuana
These bundles, which contain 737 pounds of marijuana, were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Freer Station checkpoint in Texas. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

LAREDO, Texas — On Nov. 15, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents assigned to the Freer Station checkpoint seized 373 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of about $589,604, that was hidden inside a tractor-trailer.

Google Trucker Survey Ad

The incident happened late in the evening, when a tractor-trailer, driven by a Mexican national, approached the checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver, a service canine alerted to the vehicle. The driver was referred to secondary inspection, where agents discovered several taped bundles of marijuana inside the trailer.

Investigation into the case was turned over to Special Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration who took custody of the narcotics and seized the tractor and trailer.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR