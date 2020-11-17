Border agents discover marijuana valued at nearly $600k hidden in tractor-trailer

LAREDO, Texas — On Nov. 15, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents assigned to the Freer Station checkpoint seized 373 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of about $589,604, that was hidden inside a tractor-trailer.
The incident happened late in the evening, when a tractor-trailer, driven by a Mexican national, approached the checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver, a service canine alerted to the vehicle. The driver was referred to secondary inspection, where agents discovered several taped bundles of marijuana inside the trailer.
Investigation into the case was turned over to Special Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration who took custody of the narcotics and seized the tractor and trailer.