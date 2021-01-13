New TA Travel Center adds 150 truck parking spaces to Huntington, Oregon

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc., nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, has opened a new TA Travel Center to serve professional drivers and other motorists in Huntington, Oregon.

The new 12,000-square-foot facility, located off Interstate 84 at exit 353, will operate under the ownership of franchisee Karam Singh.

“The TA brand already has the trust of professional drivers, and being part of the family means I can offer things like TA’s loyalty rewards and fueling discounts,” Singh said. “I’m looking forward to becoming part of this community, bringing new jobs to the area and offering drivers a new place that is like home.”

Amenities at TA’s new Huntington location include:

Restaurants: Champs Chicken, Naughty Chile Taqueria and (opening soon) Huntington Bar and Grill;

150 truck parking spaces;

40 car parking spaces;

Eight diesel fueling positions;

12 gasoline fueling positions;

Six showers;

Fitness room;

Travel store with fresh deli options;

Driver lounge;

Laundry facilities;

Transflo scanning; and

A TA Truck Service center (opening planned for next year).

“There is a need for our services on this busy stretch of highway in Oregon,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “We share Karam’s excitement to become part of the community and provide a new place for drivers to find comfort while they’re on the road and away from home.”

TA Huntington is the company’s sixth location in Oregon and expands the total nationwide network of travel centers to 272.