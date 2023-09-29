New York City Council passes truck parking bill

NEW YORK — The New York City Council has passed a bill that will create designated off-street parking for big rigs.

The legislation was approved on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The bill requires an agency or office designated by the mayor to, by Dec. 31, 2025, identify no less than three locations where off-street parking for tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles would be feasible and appropriate, and to offer parking at such locations.

Such locations could include real property owned by the city or by other governmental entities.

Council Member Justin Brannan has said that many of the streets and roads in his area of Bay Ridge resemble illegal parking lots. He said tractor-trailers and commercial trucks are illegally parking on the streets overnight, affecting local residents.

“You hear it all the time that these trucks are taking up legal spots from constituents,” Brannan told Brooklyn News 12. “Creating regional locations where these truckers know that they can go and they can park legally and safely would really be a win.”

The new policy won’t affect trucks that are loading and is strictly focused on trucks that are taking up parking overnight.