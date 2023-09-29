Goodyear to recognize more commercial truckers for their Highway Hero Award

AKRON, Ohio — In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Goodyear Highway Hero Award, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is calling for entries for the 2023 Highway Hero Award.

Since the early 80’s, Goodyear has been recognizing those who go above and beyond their job descriptions to to keep highways safe for all drivers, according to a news release.

“Commercial truck drivers fulfill an important, vital job for our country and communities. Nearly every aspect of our daily lives is made possible thanks to a commercial truck driver,” said Dave Beasley, vice president of North America Commercial. “This year, to celebrate Goodyear’s 125th anniversary, we want to acknowledge even more of those who go above and beyond to keep America moving, whether it’s on the highways, on job sites, or in our communities.”

Goodyear will select two winners from a wider pool of commercial truck drivers than ever before, the news release stated.

From now until Dec. 31, Goodyear is inviting nominations for truckers with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) who go beyond their call of duty to help others on the road.

If you would like to nominate a CDL driver or enter the contest for yourself, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/ and complete the nomination form to share the story.

Goodyear will approve a list of nominees from which a panel of judges will select two winners and up to four finalists.

The winners will be announced by Goodyear in early 2024 where the two prize winners will receive cash prizes, a Goodyear prize package including travel and hotel expenses for a trip to New Orleans for a winner announcement at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in March 2024. The four runner-ups will also receive a cash prize and Goodyear prize packages.

“You never know what you’re going to see on any given day,” Andrew said. “This accident happened right in front of me, and I had to think quick. I utilized my knowledge and instincts to help those in need at a very crucial time.”

Eligible nominees for 2023’s Highway Hero Award must be a full-time commercial driver with a valid CDL, reside in the U.S. or Canada and be actively operating a commercial, infrastructure, vocational vehicle or non-lifesaving emergency vehicle with rim size 19 inches or larger.

The commercial trucker must be on the job at the time of the heroic incident, and the act must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023.