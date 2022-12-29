New York ends certain weather-related travel restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that all major state highways in Western New York reopened at midnight on Thursday, Dec. 29, following one of the most powerful winter storms to ever impact the Empire State.

State routes 5, 33 and 198, as well as the Erie County portion of Interstate 190, have fully reopened, according to a news release.

“Department of Transportation and Thruway maintenance forces, in coordination with first responders and local governments, have worked nonstop over the last few days to clear the local roads of snow and abandoned vehicles to ensure that these highways could reopen as quickly as possible,” according to the news release.

New York has also modified the existing hours of service waiver for intrastate fuel deliveries to include the intrastate delivery of rock salt.

This order replaces the previous hours of service waiver.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has also issued a regional hours of service waiver for heating fuel deliveries.

To view the state order, click here. The federal order can be viewed by clicking here.