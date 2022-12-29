New York Thruway Authority announces changes to service areas ahead of modernization project

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has announced upcoming changes that will impact 11 service areas on the New York State Thruway starting Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

According to a news release, the changes are part of the project to redevelop the 27 thruway service areas.

The project, which began in summer 2021, is funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll dollars or state tax dollars are being used.

The Ramapo service area (located on I-87 south between exit 16 and exit 15A) and the Warners service area (located on I-90 west between exit 39 and exit 40) will close for construction.

Both facilities will be entirely rebuilt and will include updated restaurant concepts, Taste NY food and drink products, outdoor seating, seasonal food trucks, playgrounds and pet walking areas among other amenities, the news release stated.

Fuel services will remain available at both locations during construction.

“To ensure continuity of services to thruway customers during construction, no two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time,” according to the news release. “Per its contract, the nine remaining McDonald’s restaurants located within thruway service areas will end operations on Jan. 1, 2023.”

These restaurants will be replaced at all locations with temporary dining options, including Applegreen C-Stores, which will offer an assortment of hot food items as well as grab-and-go sandwiches and wraps, salads, coffee, snacks, drinks and more.

The Applegreen C-Stores will be open to travelers 24 hours a day and seven days a week, and also feature Taste NY products and merchandise.

Select service areas may include Sbarro, Subway or Burger King. Hours of operation may vary by location. Travelers are encouraged to visit the Thruway Authority’s website or the thruway mobile app for updated food options and dining hours.

The Thruway Authority’s 27 service areas are accessible to the 250 million vehicles that travel on the thruway system every year. Thruway service areas are open 24 hours a day.

The other service areas to be refreshed are Schuyler, Ontario, Malden, Guilderland, Port Byron, Angola, Dewitt, Mohawk and Modena.