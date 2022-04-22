New York announces statewide diesel truck emission enforcement blitz

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos visited Albany’s South End neighborhood on April 21 to announce a week-long truck enforcement detail happening in disadvantaged communities across the state as part of Earth Week.

Environmental conservation police officers from DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement, in coordination with DEC’s Division of Air Resources staff, are conducting the details “to protect public health and the environment by inspecting diesel vehicles to ensure compliance with the state’s stringent air regulations,” according to a news release.

“This enforcement blitz will take place in approximately 30 locations to advance efforts to reduce harmful air emissions, especially in disadvantaged communities most impacted by transportation pollution,” the news release stated.

“New York State continues to lead the nation in taking bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants that harm our environment, economy, and affect environmental justice communities that are disproportionately impacted by pollution,” Seggos said.

“This latest diesel truck detail, happening as we commemorate Earth Week, will take dirty trucks off our roads and provides us with a great example of why we need to accelerate our transition from fossil fuels to prevent the damage they cause to our climate and the health of our communities.”

The detail will help identify noncompliant heavy-duty vehicles and reduce emissions of fine particulate matter in disadvantaged communities where there is often significant heavy-duty vehicle traffic.

DEC’s Earth Week enforcement details are happening in and around Environmental Justice communities in Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, Bronx, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Schoharie, Delaware, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Clinton, Washington, Warren, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Oneida, Cortland, Oswego, Broome, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Allegany, Chautauqua, Niagara and Erie counties.

In addition to conducting emissions inspections on diesel vehicles, ECOs will also engage in targeted enforcement of regulations restricting idling time for diesel vehicles. Reduced idling time cuts down on air pollution and noise, improves fuel economy, and saves diesel operators and consumers money. Officers will also monitor compliance of pesticide applications, solid waste transportation, and open burning as part of the Earth Week detail.

For more information visit Heavy Duty Vehicles webpage.