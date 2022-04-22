Tennessee high school wins state’s Work Zone Awareness Week teen competition

NASHVILLE – Schools and students from across the state took part in the Work Zone Awareness Week Teen Competition, but Gatlinburg-Pittman High School came out on top, winning the overall competition.

The school earned 1800 points putting it in first place. Beech High School earned second place with 1500 points and Dyer County High School took third place with 800 points.

The competition resulted from a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and Tennessee Road Builders Association.

Meant to raise awareness of National Work Zone Awareness Week, held every year in April, the competition encourages drivers to use extra caution in work zones and “Work with Us” by moving over and slowing down.

During March, students could take part in the competition and earn points by completing activities centered on work zone safety and awareness.

The Tennessee Road Builders Association is supplying prizes for the winners. For earning the most points, Gatlinburg-Pittman will receive a $1,500 gift card, Beech will receive a $750 gift card and Dyer County will receive a $250 gift card.

One of the featured activities was a TikTok/Instagram Reel competition. The best video supporting messaging of NWZAW was awarded $1,500 and featured on the state agencies’ social media platforms. Second place received $750, and third place received $250. The first-place winners were Errin Jolley and Cameron Cain from Beech High School. Their Family-Feud style TikTok was a creative way to remind teens of the rules of the road to protect highway workers.

The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to pothole patching and mowing. Motorists will encounter work zones across the state. Last year in Tennessee, 26 people died in work zone crashes.