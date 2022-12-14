Newest ACT Research report says ‘loose’ freight market should ‘rebalance’ in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ind. — ACT Research has released the December 2022 installment of the ACT Freight Forecast, U.S. Rate and Volume OUTLOOK report.
Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst, said, “We’re pleased to announce the first new product since we began our partnership with DAT almost three months ago. We’ve been forecasting DAT spot rates by trailer type for nearly four years, and this month we’ve added DAT contract rate forecasts for the dry van, reefer and flatbed markets through 2024.”
He added, “While it’s not a particularly positive forecast for the near term, we believe the bottoming process is picking up speed and the loose market current conditions should rebalance over the course of 2023.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.