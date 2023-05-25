TheTrucker.com
Niceville, Florida, man arrested after police say he assaulted woman sleeping in big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Taylor Copeland, shown here in a booking mugshot from the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview, Fla., is being charged with sexual battery and burglary with battery after police say he entered the cab of a semi-truck and assaulted a woman. (Courtesy: Okaloosa County Jail)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Niceville, Florida, man has been arrested after police say he broke into the cab of a semi-truck and began sexually assaulting a female asleep in the berth.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Copeland has been charged with sexual battery and burglary with battery.

A sheriff’s report stated that the victim and a man were asleep in the truck, which was parked on Okaloosa Island on the morning of Sunday, May 21, when Copeland entered the rig and began assaulting the female.

The commotion caused her male companion to awaken, and he began striking Copeland in an attempt to defend the victim, the report stated. A jail photo shows Copeland with noticeable bruises on his face, including a blackened right eye.

He is being held on $200,000 bond in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview, Florida.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

