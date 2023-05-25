Niceville, Florida, man arrested after police say he assaulted woman sleeping in big rig

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Niceville, Florida, man has been arrested after police say he broke into the cab of a semi-truck and began sexually assaulting a female asleep in the berth.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Copeland has been charged with sexual battery and burglary with battery.
A sheriff’s report stated that the victim and a man were asleep in the truck, which was parked on Okaloosa Island on the morning of Sunday, May 21, when Copeland entered the rig and began assaulting the female.
The commotion caused her male companion to awaken, and he began striking Copeland in an attempt to defend the victim, the report stated. A jail photo shows Copeland with noticeable bruises on his face, including a blackened right eye.
He is being held on $200,000 bond in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview, Florida.
