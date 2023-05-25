Tanker truck driver dies in explosive Lyons, Oregon, crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 63-year-old truck driver is dead after his tanker truck exploded during a Wednesday, May 24, crash.
According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Steve Froemke missed a corner and drove his 2000 Kenworth Carson Oil tanker into a tree just outside of Lyons, Oregon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Several hundred gallons of fuel, including regular grade, supreme and diesel fuel were spilled, continuing to burn for hours,” the sheriff’s office said. “The fire departments and hazmat crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading, and ensure the fuel was contained within the area.”
Police said that while they are still investigating the crash, they don’t believe Froemke was impaired before the accident.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.