North Carolina authorities stepping up patrols after deadly crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — In response to a deadly crash last month in North Carolina that involved two vehicles and a parked 18-wheeler, State Troopers, in partnership with other agencies are stepping up patrols for a period of 90 days. That is accoording to a report from Queen City News (WJZY)

“We’re really taking an active approach to make sure fatal crashes like this don’t happen in the future,” said First Sgt. Chris Knox of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the television station.

The purpose is to promote safe driving and enforce traffic laws after getting numerous complaints about Interstate 485.

The most recent fatality claimed a half dozen lives on that stretch in Charlotte, just west of the airport on July 26.

“We know that these fatal crashes are happening because of inattention,” Knox said. “We know they’re happening because of people’s speed and not adhering to the speed limit. We know the severity of these crashes are only greatened because people aren’t wearing seat belts.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the deadly I-485 crash. Investigators have not yet said what caused it.

Six people were killed in a crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop between Wilkinson Blvd. and West Boulevard.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, a Honda CR-V was traveling on I-485 in the middle lane. The other vehicle involved, a Chrysler van, was in the right lane.

Troopers say the CR-V traveled into the right lane and collided with the van. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of the highway.