North Carolina crash injures 13 on I-95

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A July 30 pile-up crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County, North Carolina, has left 13 people injured.

WRAL reports the accident, involving five cars and a tractor-trailer, happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 93.

Witnesses told authorities that a “reckless driver” was swerving through heavy interstate traffic, causing one driver to slam their brakes. That initial crash caused a series of mostly rear-end collisions, according to authorities.

Luckily, authorities said most of the injuries related to the crash were minor.

Unfortunately, the driver responsible for the crash drove away from the scene.

Another accident happened in the northbound lanes a brief time later after the initial crash, causing traffic in both directions to be intermittently stopped.

Traffic was delayed in both directions on I-95 near Smithfield, North Carolina, for several hours after the crashes.