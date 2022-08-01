Log truck’s lost duals strike Georgia patrol car

RURAL GEORGIA — A set of duals from a log truck trailer came loose and struck the front of a Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) officer’s patrol car on July 28.
According to a GDPS Facebook post, the wheels struck the front brush guard of the patrol unit, and the officer was not injured.
“Let’s talk about bad timing. . .,” the Facebook post reads. “This week, a dual set of tires came off a CMV, and struck MCO3 Walker’s patrol car. The trailer also had four inoperative brakes and a crack in the leaf spring hanger. Motor Carrier Officers encourage CMV drivers to do thorough pre-trips, so this can be avoided.”
