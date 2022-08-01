TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Log truck’s lost duals strike Georgia patrol car

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Log truck’s lost duals strike Georgia patrol car
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Log truck’s lost duals strike Georgia patrol car
A set of duals from a log truck trailer came loose and struck the front of a Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) officer's patrol car on July 28. (Courtesy: GDPS)

RURAL GEORGIA — A set of duals from a log truck trailer came loose and struck the front of a Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) officer’s patrol car on July 28.

According to a GDPS Facebook post, the wheels struck the front brush guard of the patrol unit, and the officer was not injured.

“Let’s talk about bad timing. . .,” the Facebook post reads. “This week, a dual set of tires came off a CMV, and struck MCO3 Walker’s patrol car. The trailer also had four inoperative brakes and a crack in the leaf spring hanger. Motor Carrier Officers encourage CMV drivers to do thorough pre-trips, so this can be avoided.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE