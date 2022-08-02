US diesel average continues downward slide as oil futures also see relief

WASHINGTON — Diesel prices continue to drop after weeks of record-setting spikes.
According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the current national average for a gallon of diesel fuel sits at $5.138 a gallon, down from $5.268 on July 25 and $5.432 on July 18.
Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $4.73 to $93.89 a barrel Monday.
Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.94 to $100.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 11 cents to $3 a gallon.
September heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.44 a gallon. September natural gas rose 5 cents to $8.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall, as evidenced by Monday’s market report above.
“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale (fuel) price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
