NYC DOT launches commercial pay-by-app pilot

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) will begin a commercial pay-by-app pilot program on 6th Avenue beginning Jan. 9.

The pilot program will be on 6th Avenue between 14th and 23rd Streets and will allow the DOT to test pay-by-app parking regulations in the city for the first time.

The physical meters will be removed on 6th Avenue but will remain on the side streets. There will be signage telling drivers to use the app. However, drivers parking on 6th Ave must use ParkNYC. Meter will not be a valid form of payment on 6th Avenue.

Metered commercial access and meters will be retained on the east and west side streets.

The pilot program will allow NYCDOT to assess the viability of paid curb parking without physical meters. It may allow for future innovations like Premium Loading Zones

Those using the program must pay for regulated parking using the ParkNYC app, NYC’s mobile app for metered parking payment.

A pay-by-phone option will also be available. Those who want to pay by phone must first register on ParkNYC and then call (800) 428-4027 to pay by phone.

All other parking regulations remain in effect.