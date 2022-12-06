Ohio opens two former weigh stations for truck parking

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the opening of two new truck parking lots.
The locations in Medina County, along Interstate 76 eastbound between SR 3 and SR 57, and in Ashland County, along Interstate 71 southbound between SR 539 and U.S. 250, each have about 18 spaces, ODOT officials stated in a news release.
There are no restroom facilities, however.
The openings are part of a major project to transform 13 closed weigh stations into parking lots for big rigs.
ODOT has finished 10 so far and will begin work on the final three in 2023.
