Ohio opens two former weigh stations for truck parking

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the opening of two new truck parking lots. (Courtesy: ODOT)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the opening of two new truck parking lots.

The locations in Medina County, along Interstate 76 eastbound between SR 3 and SR 57, and in Ashland County, along Interstate 71 southbound between SR 539 and U.S. 250, each have about 18 spaces, ODOT officials stated in a news release.

There are no restroom facilities, however.

The openings are part of a major project to transform 13 closed weigh stations into parking lots for big rigs.

ODOT has finished 10 so far and will begin work on the final three in 2023.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

