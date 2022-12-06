Strong November Class 8 tractor orders likely pushed backlog, according to ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary North American (NA) Class 8 tractor net orders in November were 33,000 units, while NA Classes 5-7 net orders were 21,400 units. Complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-December.
Regarding the strength in Class 8 orders, Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst, shared, “OEMs having opened their order boards for 2023 more broadly, and ongoing pent-up demand — with tailwinds from strong carrier profitability and elevated fleet age — is proving resilient.”
He added, “We continue to expect a freight recession, and an eventual economic recession (mild to medium in magnitude), but OEMs at this point have clear visibility to a strong 1H’23 (barring any unforeseen cataclysmic events).”
About medium-duty (MD) orders, he added, “MD demand was solid, albeit against somewhat challenging comps. Over the past 12 months, the MD market has seen 232,700 orders booked.”
