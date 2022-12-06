TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech The Nation

Strong November Class 8 tractor orders likely pushed backlog, according to ACT Research

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Equipment & TechThe Nation   >   Strong November Class 8 tractor orders likely pushed backlog, according to ACT Research
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Strong November Class 8 tractor orders likely pushed backlog, according to ACT Research
Preliminary North American (NA) Class 8 tractor net orders in November were 33,000 units, while NA Classes 5-7 net orders were 21,400 units. Complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-December.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary North American (NA) Class 8 tractor net orders in November were 33,000 units, while NA Classes 5-7 net orders were 21,400 units. Complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-December.

Regarding the strength in Class 8 orders, Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst, shared, “OEMs having opened their order boards for 2023 more broadly, and ongoing pent-up demand — with tailwinds from strong carrier profitability and elevated fleet age — is proving resilient.”

He added, “We continue to expect a freight recession, and an eventual economic recession (mild to medium in magnitude), but OEMs at this point have clear visibility to a strong 1H’23 (barring any unforeseen cataclysmic events).”

About medium-duty (MD) orders, he added, “MD demand was solid, albeit against somewhat challenging comps. Over the past 12 months, the MD market has seen 232,700 orders booked.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE