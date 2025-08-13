TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One dead after semi hits pedestrian in Oregon

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One dead after semi hits pedestrian in Oregon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One dead after semi hits pedestrian in Oregon
An Oregon woman is dead after being struck by a Freightliner while she was in the lane of travel.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — One person is dead after tragic accident where a semi truck hit a pedestrian

On Sunday, Aug. 10 at 4:50 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 35, in Jackson County..

The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Gerardo Alemanurieta, 37, of Riverside, Calif. struck a pedestrian, Scarlet Laresia Guenther, 50, of Eagle Point, who was standing in the lane of travel.

Guenther was declared deceased at the scene.

Alemanurieta, the operator of the Freightliner and passenger, Alfonso Casteneda, 38, were reportedly uninjured.

The highway was not impacted during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE