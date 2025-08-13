One dead after semi hits pedestrian in Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — One person is dead after tragic accident where a semi truck hit a pedestrian

On Sunday, Aug. 10 at 4:50 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 35, in Jackson County..

The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Gerardo Alemanurieta, 37, of Riverside, Calif. struck a pedestrian, Scarlet Laresia Guenther, 50, of Eagle Point, who was standing in the lane of travel.

Guenther was declared deceased at the scene.

Alemanurieta, the operator of the Freightliner and passenger, Alfonso Casteneda, 38, were reportedly uninjured.

The highway was not impacted during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.