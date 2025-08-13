Driver declared dead at the scene after rear ending a parked semi

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man is dead after leaving the roadway way and rear ending a parked semi-truck.

On Saturday, Aug. 9 at 6:00 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 282, in Clackamas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Chevrolet Avalanche, operated by Ricardo Hernandez, 28, of Keizer, left the roadway and struck the rear end of a parked Kenworth commercial motor vehicle and trailer, occupied by Rebecca Kious, 57, and Bryan Kelly Kious, 58, of Elk City, Okla.

Hernandez was declared deceased at the scene.

Both occupants of the Kenworth were reportedly uninjured.

The highway was not impacted during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Aurora Fire Department and ODOT.

This is an on going investigation and no additional information is available at this time.