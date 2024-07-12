TheTrucker.com
Parts of I-16 in Georgia closed after truck hits bridge

By Bruce Guthrie -
Interstate 16 in Georgia will be shut down for the next several days.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — South Georgia traffic will be affected and routes will need to be altered.

Part of Interstate 16 will be shut down for several days after a truck carrying construction equipment hit the Chatham Parkway bridge on Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash caused significant damage and three beams will have to be removed. A fourth beam is also being evaluated.

All lanes on I-16 westbound will be closed through Monday morning, July 15. Chatham Parkway will be closed in both directions until further notice.

What is the best way to get around the closures? For drivers on the I-16 westbound lanes, they can access the interstate again off Interstate 516 and SR 25/Ogeechee Road.

Meanwhile, the best detour for Chatham Parkway is to use GA 307/Dean Forest Road and SR 25/Ogeechee Road.

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
